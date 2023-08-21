Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

OnlyFans Model Raises $10K For Maui Wildfire After GoFundMe Bans Nude Fundraiser

OnlyFans Model Sells Nudes, Raises $10K For Maui Fire After GoFundMe Banned Her

8/21/2023 1:03 PM PT
Getty Composite

The OnlyFans model banned by GoFundMe for selling nude photos to aid Maui wildfire relief is still raising tons of money ... all because she took her talents to a different platform.

BETTER OFF
TMZ.com

Mariah Casillas, who goes by Lavagrll on social media, joined us on "TMZ Live" Monday and told us about her fundraising issues with GoFundMe.

TMZ INVESTIGATES

The model says was up to $7,800 in donations on GoFundMe when the platform pulled the plug on her fundraiser, which involved sending one nude for every $10 donated.

Lavaxgrll

As she explains, the nudes were never posted on GoFundMe ... but that didn't stop the crowdfunding giant from shutting her down for violating the website's terms of service, specifically, the "prohibited conduct section."

Mariah Casillas Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Mariah Casillas Hot Shots Launch Gallery

GoFundMe refunded all the money she raised, meaning displaced folks on Maui were out of luck ... but then she took her nude fundraiser over to OnlyFans and started fresh.

The move paid off, literally ... she tells us she's already raised $10,000 and counting for Maui residents who lost everything in the deadly blaze.

The Devastation In Hawaii
Launch Gallery
The Devastation In Hawaii Launch Gallery
Getty

That's a lot of nudes!!!

For more influencer news, tune in to TMZ Verified the podcast. Dropping every Thursday on all podcast platforms.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later