Asian Doll Claims OnlyFans Gave Her $500K, Clowns 30-Year-Old Rappers
8/24/2023 8:42 AM PT
Asian Doll is diversifying her portfolio through OnlyFans, saying she's got no interest in continuing to rap at 30 years old!!!
AD made the statements Thursday ... a sharp retort to the backlash she received after making her OF announcement earlier this week.
The Dallas rapper revved up her promotion by posting several videos of her in a bikini while twerking in the kitchen ... claiming she was paid a hefty $500k to join the platform while going on to brag about raking in another $100k every 24 hours!!!
Fans were skeptical of AD's earning claims and accused her of falling off as a rapper ... she's released nearly a dozen full-length projects throughout her career since 2015, but has never even placed on the Billboard Chart. She knows how to call an audible, at least.
Hip Hop just turned 50 years old ... rappers' revenue streams have evolved ... even if they're not actually rapping!!!