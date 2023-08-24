Asian Doll Claims OnlyFans Gave Her $500K, Clowns 30-Year-Old Rappers

Asian Doll is diversifying her portfolio through OnlyFans, saying she's got no interest in continuing to rap at 30 years old!!!

AD made the statements Thursday ... a sharp retort to the backlash she received after making her OF announcement earlier this week.

The Dallas rapper revved up her promotion by posting several videos of her in a bikini while twerking in the kitchen ... claiming she was paid a hefty $500k to join the platform while going on to brag about raking in another $100k every 24 hours!!!

Fans were skeptical of AD's earning claims and accused her of falling off as a rapper ... she's released nearly a dozen full-length projects throughout her career since 2015, but has never even placed on the Billboard Chart. She knows how to call an audible, at least.