Paris Jackson Intruder Spotted in Backyard, Cops Rush to Home

8/25/2023 12:30 AM PT
PARIS JACKSON
Paris Jackson's home became the landing spot for an unwelcome guest, causing some serious alarm and a response from cops.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... police were called to Jackson's L.A.-area home Wednesday after an intruder was spotted hanging around her backyard. We're told Paris wasn't home at the time, but someone was staying at her home and spotted the trespasser.

We're told Paris' friend confronted the intruder in the backyard, but they took off.

Cops raced to the scene, but by the time they arrived, the intruder was well gone. Our sources say a report was taken, and officers plan to increase patrol in the area.

Thankfully, no one was hurt during the incident ... and as for Paris, she's still pushing out her own music, recently releasing a video for her song "Hit Your Knees."

