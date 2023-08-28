Dana White Posts Video Of Man Kicking Home Door, Suspect In Custody

Play video content Instagram / @danawhite

A suspect is behind bars after attempting to knock down the door of Dana White's home in Maine ... and now, the UFC honcho is thanking fans for helping track down the guy.

White, 54, posted the footage of the incident to Instagram on Monday ... showing a man violently kicking his front door repeatedly.

In the clip, you can see the guy almost fall on his ass after losing his balance during the kicks (let's say he's no Israel Adesanya) ... and he ran off once he realized there was a security camera right in front of his face.

"This f***face just tried to kick my front door in Levant, Maine," White said in a photo of the alleged suspect.

"I will [give] 2500 dollars to the first person to let the police know who he is."

It must've worked ... 'cause the Penobscot Sheriff's Office told us a suspect is in custody and that "everybody is safe."

White -- who bought the UFC in 2001 -- thanked law enforcement for their fast response after the arrest was made.