NFL Fans Brawl Inside In-N-Out Burger in California, Two Stabbed

San Francisco 49ers and Las Vegas Raiders fans tried to turn each other into minced meat at an In-N-Out Burger during a massive fight that ended with two people stabbed and the suspect on the loose.

The wild brawl erupted inside the fast-food restaurant in Santa Clara, California, Friday night after the Chargers beat the 49ers 23-12 in a pre-season game at Levi's Stadium nearby.

FOX KTVU News obtained video of the mayhem ... showing 10 dudes in NFL jerseys going at it tooth and nail.

At one point, three men surround a shirtless guy on the floor, beating him senseless with their fists and stabbing him with a sharp object. A second person was also knifed.

Both victims were rushed to a local hospital, where they were treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Santa Clara PD officers responded to the burger joint after receiving a report of a large fight at 11:12 PM Friday.

Cops initially detained several people for questioning, but nobody was charged. Police are still searching for the assailant who stabbed the 2 victims.