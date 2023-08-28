'Suga' Sean O'Malley Gets New Face Tattoo To Commemorate Title

Sean O'Malley is a man of his word ... "Suga" said he'd get a tattoo to commemorate winning the UFC Bantamweight title, and that's exactly what he did!

28-year-old O'Malley revealed the new ink, located on the right side of his forehead, on social media this weekend. The face tattoo reads:

CHAMP

MMXXIII

MMXXIII is the year ... M is 1000, X is 10, I is 1. 2023.

The new artwork isn't a surprise. While talking with the media afterward, Sean said ... "I might get 'CHAMP' on my face somewhere."

It's not Sean's first face tattoo. He already has his nickname, "SUGA" and a "👑" on his face.

Of course, O'Malley won the belt at UFC 292 ... when he beat Aljamain Sterling by 2nd round TKO.

TMZ Sports talked to O'Malley last week, a few days after he secured the title and just before he got the tattoo, and chopped it up about everything from his next opponent (Chito, Cejudo, Sandhagen, Merab, Pantoja) to his future in acting.

