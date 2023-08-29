Jimmy Garoppolo Flies In F-16 Fighter Jet, Pulls 9 Gs!

Play video content Team Whistle/USAA

Better call him Jimmy 9 Gs now!!!

Jimmy Garoppolo took flight in a U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds F-16 Fighting Falcon recently to prep for his first season as a Raider ... and his run in the jet was so intense -- he got up to speeds of 1,500 MPH!!

The new Las Vegas quarterback hit up Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada for the jaunt through the skies with the Thunderbirds ... and the ultra-experienced pilots wasted no time making sure he was ready to be put through the ringer.

The 31-year-old signal-caller -- whose grandfather is a Marine Corps veteran -- got prepped on how he should breathe while in the back seat of the cockpit ... before he then strapped in with Maj. Taylor "Flash" Wight in the "Viper" for a wild ride.

At first, Wight toured Vegas somewhat slowly with a few tricks ... but then he hit the gas -- and put Jimmy into Mach 2, where 2,000 pounds of pressure were lurched onto the QB's frame.

Somehow, though, Garoppolo held his own.

"Let's go!" he yelled in the jet once they slowed back down. "That's nuts!"

Eventually, the guys made it safely to the ground ... where Garoppolo lauded the experience.