Jimmy Garoppolo Gets Love From Warriors Dancers During Game

Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle learned the hard way ... if you don't want to be completely ignored, never go anywhere with Jimmy Garoppolo!

The 49ers stars sat courtside for the Warriors-Spurs game Monday night ... and the Golden State dancers couldn't get enough of the handsome quarterback.

Can't say the same for his star teammates, though.

While Jimmy G sat in his floor seat, the Warriors dancers gave him a warm welcome, shaking hands and literally making the 31-year-old blush.

In addition to Jimmy, George, and Christian ... star fullback Kyle Juszczyk was also with the boys.

This 49ers gathering came a day after the squad's insane comeback win against the L.A. Chargers, bringing the team to 5-4. They're currently in 2nd place in the NFC West, behind the 6-4 Seahawks.

Fans have come a long way since the start of the season ... when Trey Lance was under center, and many fans wanted Garoppolo shipped out of town.