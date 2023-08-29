USC HC Andy Enfield Hopeful Bronny James Returns To Court Atter Cardiac Arrest

Bronny James is already back in the USC classroom just a month after going into cardiac arrest, according to head hoops coach Andy Enfield ... who's hoping his star freshman makes a return to the hardwood very soon!

Enfield met with reporters on Monday and provided an update on the star 18-year-old freshman hooper ... and it's positive news!

"The good thing is [Bronny's] doing extremely well and he's in class right now. And we all love him," Enfield said.

"I think everybody is hopeful that Bronny will return to the court. We just have to be patient and take it step by step."

Whether he returns to the court or not, Enfield made it clear James' well-being is most important, and they plan to take things slowly.

"Our goal is to support Bronny in any way we can academically, athletically, and be patient with how things develop in his return."

Of course, the James family made a major revelation on Friday, announcing Bronny's cardiac arrest resulted from an "anatomically and functionally significant Congenital Heart Defect."

It sounds scary ... but it's actually good news, according to doctors, who say the birth defect can be treated.

"We are confident in Bronny's full recovery and return to basketball in the near future," the James statement read.

Despite not playing basketball, we've seen Bronny out, living his life. In fact, he recently hit up a Dodgers game and Drake concert with LeBron.

James was a 4-star recruit coming out of Sierra Canyon in L.A. ... where he was regarded as one of the top 50 high school basketball players in the country.