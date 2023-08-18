Shareef O'Neal Says Bronny James' Health Scare Won't Affect Hoops Career 'At All'
8/18/2023 3:09 PM PT
Shareef O'Neal just dropped some great news ... telling TMZ Sports Bronny James is doing well following his health scare -- and all signs seem to indicate the medical emergency won't affect his basketball career "at all."
Shaq's son -- who famously battled his own heart problems in 2018 -- provided the positive update while out at LAX on Friday ... saying he's been in contact with his good pal and LeBron James' kid since the 18-year-old returned from the hospital after suffering cardiac arrest.
"He's good," O'Neal said.
As for the recovery process and how he anticipates all of it impacting Bronny's future goals on the hardwood ... Shareef said he believes the young James should be just fine moving forward.
"I don't think it'll affect anything," he said.
Of course, Shareef knows a thing or two about it all ... after he had open-heart surgery five years ago -- he went on to make a full recovery and returned to the court without issue.
It's still not yet known publicly what exactly caused Bronny's ailment or if it's even remotely similar to O'Neal's ... but we learned earlier this month he hit up doctors at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. to try to pinpoint the exact problem.
Meanwhile, Bronny's USC team has been in Greece and Croatia the last few days without him for exhibition games ... though the Trojans are making their way back to L.A. this week to prepare for the start of the season in the fall.