LeBron James, Bronny In Minnesota After Cardiac Arrest, Visiting Mayo Clinic

Play video content TMZSports.com

LeBron James and his son, Bronny, have jetted off to Minnesota ... in an effort to seek out further treatment for the USC hooper following last month's medical scare.

The two touched down in Rochester at some point over the weekend ... and they've been spotted in and around the Mayo Clinic there since -- seemingly seeking further answers to why the 18-year-old suffered cardiac arrest back on July 24.

Following one of their visits to the medical facility on Monday ... the duo -- plus some friends -- got dinner at Terza Ristorante in downtown, though when they left, they were mobbed by a crush of fans.

In video from the scene, obtained by TMZ Sports, you can see Bronny -- wearing a white shirt and black jacket -- exiting the eatery's backdoor first ... with LBJ not far behind.

Once the two get into a waiting SUV -- a group of LeBron supporters pull out their phones and begin screaming for the Lakers superstar, while surrounding the ride.

The guys, though, are able to peel away before the scene gets too chaotic.

As we reported, Bronny needed to be hospitalized for several days following his emergency on SC's campus ... though he was released on July 27 -- and seen just one day later looking fine while out at dinner with his family in Los Angeles.