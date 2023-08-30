Jidenna Outlines Orgy Rules, Stresses Importance of Female Boundaries

Play video content TMZ.com

Jidenna and Team Wondaland have become quite the hedonists -- a lifestyle the Classic Man wants everyone to know is not for the pushy or immature.

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Jidenna Tuesday at LAX, where he told us he's excited about hitting the road with Janelle Monáe and his labelmates Flyana Boss, Nate Wonder and Nana Kwabena for The Age of Pleasure Tour ... a concert that's sure to expose a ton of skin!!!

Jidenna will be performing cuts from his latest album "Me You & God" onstage ... a project that's making headlines for its openness to polyamory, and disclosure that he's enjoyed some group sex on the beach!!!

While Jidenna acknowledges his activities might dazzle most cis-hetero males, the rapper makes it clear he always lets women set the boundaries and create their own safe spaces.

He says that's the key, and everyone in his crew operates under that principle.

It's a delicate situation that some of Jidenna's homies outside of the Wondaland fold can't understand, but he says Wondaland aims to please with everything they do.