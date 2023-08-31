911 Callers Panicked After Caleb Farley Home Explosion, 'Sounded Like A Bomb!'

Play video content

The explosion at Caleb Farley's home that took the life of the NFL player's father was so mortifying ... multiple people phoned cops in a panic, saying it "sounded like a bomb" had gone off in the neighborhood.

TMZ Sports has obtained several 911 calls from the night Farley's residence in Mooresville, N.C. blew up without a moment's warning ... and you can hear in the audio, people were terrified.

One caller told dispatch that the explosion was so loud, it woke them up ... and rattled their doors and windows.

"I'm telling you," the caller said, "it went off. You could feel it. Then it rippled all through. It sounded like thunder coming through."

Another person who had dialed 911 urged first responders to arrive quickly ... saying the blast was so violent, "I thought somebody was actually kicking my door in."

As we previously reported, Farley's home exploded just around midnight on Aug. 22. The Tennessee Titans cornerback's dad, Robert Farley, was found deceased in the rubble. Another man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“My father was a stand-up guy. He raised me to be a stand-up guy.” @titans cornerback Caleb Farley reflects on his father’s legacy. Latest: https://t.co/4xWuuDVoHa pic.twitter.com/hRJYGEOPbt — Queen City News (@Queen_City_News) August 22, 2023 @Queen_City_News