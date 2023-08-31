Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
The Game Rips 50 Cent for Throwing Mic That Bloodied Power 106 Host

The Game 50’s ‘Fat Ass’ Dares to Come to My City ... To Hit Women??? 🎤💥

8/31/2023 3:05 PM PT
50 Cent’s microphone-hurling fiasco at his L.A. concert really has The Game PO'd … as the bloody incident happened on his home turf!!!

Game ripped 50 Thursday with a size jab -- "yo fat ass came to LA hittin women🤔" -- after getting wind of our report about Power 106 host Bryhana Monegain having her face cut and battered by the mic 50 angrily threw.

HURLED INTO THE CROWD
The former G-Unit rapper's been in a cold war with 50 for the better part of 15 years ... and Bryhana's injuries seem to have left things even icier!!!

Wednesday's concert was a celebration of 50's debut album, and although he brought out several guest stars -- Nas, Chris Brown, YG, Tyga, DaBaby -- the party mood has been dampened ... as 50 is now a suspect in an LAPD criminal investigation.

50 Cent Hurls Mic Into Crowd -- Fan Smacked In Head
Bryhana Monegain's INjuries Launch Gallery
50 Cent's attorney, Scott Leemon, assured us his client would never intentionally use a mic as a weapon but as you can clearly see, Game ain't buying that for a second.

