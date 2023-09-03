Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Tom Sandoval Steps in During 'Vanderpump' Party After Man Throws Glass of Wine

'Vanderpump Rules' Sandoval Confronts Angry Man During Wrap Party ... Wine Hurled, Tug-of-War Over Chair

9/3/2023 6:48 AM PT
FINALE FIREWORKS
TikTok / @themeganplays

Tom Sandoval got in the middle of a tug-of-war during the wrap party for "Vanderpump Rules" season 11, after a man hurled a glass of wine at a security guard.

TikTok / @themeganplays

The man -- not sure who he is -- just launched as he hijacked the party. After throwing the wine, the dude picked up a chair. You see Tom run into frame trying to calm things down, as another security guard restrains the guy by grabbing his arms. An aggressive tug-of-war then begins.

TikTok / @themeganplays

The TikToker who shot the video says the dude is not a cast member and was not going after Tom. The TikToker said, “We were just sitting at a table and this random guy came and he grabbed the centerpiece [of a] flower vase [and] chucked it at the security guard.”

TikTok / @themeganplays

Well, since Rachel Leviss isn't there to bring the heat, someone else tried to help.

