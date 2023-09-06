A$AP Rocky Receives Virgil Abloh Award In Harlem

Play video content TMZ.com

A$AP Rocky is the lucky recipient of the Virgil Abloh Award ... a full circle moment considering the late fashion designer was one of the first to respect the rapper's style.

TMZ Hip Hop obtained footage of Rocky's acceptance speech during the HFR 16th Annual Fashion Show & Style Awards Tuesday night inside the famed Apollo Theater in Harlem. Rocky immediately turned the spotlight back on Virgil Abloh.

Rocky says several years back, he and his A$AP Mob crew were too young to get inside a club but Virgil still knew who they were, which instantly validated his swag.

Fast forward a year later, Rocky says his raps had taken off and he soon recruited Virgil to be the creative director behind his 2013 debut album "LONG.LIVE.A$AP" and the inner workings of the tour that followed.

Rocky told the crowd Virgil's fearlessness pioneered his own trendsetting into the fashion world and spouted off a few inspirational bars for the city of Harlem ... a noble gesture, seeing the night's theme was "Remix!!!"

The "Praise The Lord" rapper didn't spend too much time hogging the podium ... his bladder was full and duty called, so you know how the equation goes.