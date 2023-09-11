Chiefs' Kadarius Toney Trolls Giants After Blowout Loss

Kadarius Toney couldn't help but throw shots at the New York Giants after their bad loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday ... hopping back on social media just to diss his former team.

Toney -- who deactivated his X account after stinking up the place during the Chiefs' Week 1 loss against the Detroit Lions -- broke his self-imposed ban shortly after the Giants' 40-0 defeat on Sunday Night Football ... and he wanted everyone to know he was aware of the result.

"Na don't get quiet now..." the 24-year-old captioned his Instagram story, showing a pic of the scoreboard.

Toney -- who faced tons of backlash after dropping several passes on Thursday Night Football -- isn't back for good, though ... explaining he had to address the game real quick before going ghost again.

"Now I'm back off this sh** ... AGAIN," Toney said. "leave me df alone but stay tuned."

Giants fans didn't take the jab well ... calling out the irony of the whole situation.

"He is literally the reason the returning, defending champions are 0-1," one fan said via X ... with another person calling him a "certified clown."

Another supporter said, "imagine just focusing on your game and being the best possible WR he can possibly be instead of jumping on Social media."

Toney -- who had knee surgery in July -- will hope to redeem himself on Sunday against the Jaguars.