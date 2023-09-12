DJ Envy & Wife Claim Tyrese Friendship Became Too Inappropriate For Comfort

DJ Envy and his wife Gia Casey are coming in hot with allegations against Tyrese ... claiming the actor/R&B star attempted to wedge himself into their marriage!!!

Tensions have still been high in the aftermath of their Breakfast Club interview last week where Tyrese acknowledged a beef between himself and Envy, but fans were clueless as to why ... until now!!!

On Tuesday, Envy revealed the reason on-air ... claiming Tyrese was becoming pushy in his friendship with his wife, and was planting bugs in Gia's ear with tempting words like " ... if you had a man like me."

To make matters worse, Envy says a man claiming to be Tyrese's ex-assistant texted him from out of the blue warning him not to trust Tyrese, because his own wife had allegedly been seduced by Tyrese's charms as well.

Gia then called in claiming the strong bond she and Tyrese formed via text became alarming when he became demanding with her time, and even set a list of expectations.

Tyrese just dropped a 20-minute video defending himself, claiming he had been in good standing with Gia up until their last text exchanges in August 2022.

