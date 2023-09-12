MTV 2023 VMAs Behind The Scenes, All About Taylor Swift and *NSYNC

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
2023 MTV VMAs Behind The Scenes With Celeb Swifties ... Plus *NSYNC!!!

9/12/2023 6:47 PM PT
2023 MTV VMAs -- Behind The Scenes
The 2023 VMAs were all about Taylor Swift, her famous Swifties and, of course, *NSYNC ... and they showed out behind the scenes.

The Prudential Center in Newark, NJ was the center of the music world Tuesday night, with Taylor and a boy band reunion leading the way for MTV's signature award ceremony.

Taylor went nuts for Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, JC Chasez and Chris Kirkpatrick ... and she hung out with Ice Spice and Billy Porter too.

While Taylor was busy taking home awards for her amazing music videos, there was plenty of eye candy off camera ... with Cardi B, Selena Gomez, Bebe Rexha, Emily Ratajkowski and Sexyy Redd all commanding eyes.

Lil Nas X screamed out for attention too ... and there were even some hot celeb couples, like Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes.

Check out the pics ... it was quite the scene.

