Bull Riding Champ J.B. Mauney Retires After Breaking Neck In Accident

"All I can say is it’s been quite a party!"

That's bull riding champion J.B. Mauney ... who is retiring at the age of 36 after breaking his neck in a scary accident during a recent competition.

The accident happened over the weekend at the PRCA ProRodeo event in Lewiston, Idaho ... and it was bad. J.B. was tossed from a bucking bull, and he landed right on his head/neck.

"I underwent surgery [at St. Joseph Regional Medical] on my neck which required a rod/plates/screws and the removal of a disc. Surgery went great," Mauney revealed on social media.

The 2x World Champion continued ... "Unfortunately with the surgery it ended my bullriding career, just wanted to let everyone know that I’m ok and now on the road to recovery!

J.B. also thanked the medical professionals who helped care for him.

As word spread that Mauney was hanging up his boots, stars from the sport have started reacting, from fellow cowboys to fans and even the Professional Bull Riders (PBR).

"The sport of bull riding will never be the same. Thank you for the countless memories and unforgettable moments!", the PBR said on Instagram.

Parker McCollum, country music star and bull riding fan, commented on Mauney's retirement post, writing a short and sweet message -- "The GOAT!"

Fellow rider Cody Nance also reacted, writing ... "Been great riding all these years with ya champ. You’ve inspired me and many others. I’m blessed for it. Enjoy your retirement and your beautiful family bro. It’s been a pleasure🔥👊🏼🔥"