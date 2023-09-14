Jay Rock Says Kendrick Lamar Friendship Still Good, Black Hippy Tracks in Limbo

Play video content TMZ.com

Jay Rock and Kendrick Lamar both helped make Top Dawg Entertainment into the powerhouse rap label it is today, and Jay says that bond can never be broken!!!

We caught up with him Wednesday at Dash Radio outside the "Dub C & CJ Mack Show" ... and he deaded any fan notions he and Kendrick fell out following his defection from the label last year.

Jay, Kendrick, ScHoolboy Q and Ab-Soul once touted a TDE in-house supergroup named Black Hippy, and were supposed to drop a super album -- but Jay tells us everyone got too engulfed in their own solo missions to complete the group project.

He's right about that solo work ... Jay-Z praised Ab for his album back in December while Q is currently working on his next album.

Like Kendrick, Jay Rock took an extended hiatus after releasing his last studio album back in 2018, where he and Kendrick won the Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance along with Future and James Blake.

He tied the Grammy win with Anderson .Paak, who stars on Rock's new "Pull Over" single with Latto.