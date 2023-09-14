Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
'NYPD Blue' Star Austin Majors Died in Transitional Housing, Had Rolled Bills And Powder

'NYPD Blue' Star Austin Majors Fentanyl OD Was In Transitional Housing ... Rolled-Up Bills, White Powder Found At Scene

9/14/2023 12:45 AM PT
Former child star Austin Majors' tragic fentanyl overdose occurred while he was in transitional housing ... and officials say there was evidence of drug use found at the scene.

According to the coroner's report, obtained by TMZ, security at the facility where 27-year-old Majors was staying did a bed check around 9:30 PM on February 11, but he didn't answer. When they entered the room they found him unresponsive in his bed.

The report notes Austin was seen getting food hours earlier as he walked around the facility -- which provides temporary shelter for the unhoused.

The report also mentions security found 2 rolled up dollar bills, foil with a white crystal-like powder, pills and a shot glass with white powder residue. Cops collected all the items as part of the death investigation.

TMZ broke the story, the former actor's autopsy results -- released last month -- revealed his death was attributed to an accidental fentanyl overdose.

Austin was known for playing Theo Sipowicz for 7 seasons on "NYPD Blue," winning a Young Artist Award back in 2002.

