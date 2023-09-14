Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

TSA Agents Caught on Camera Stealing Money From Bags at Miami Airport

TSA Agents Caught Red-Handed Stealing Money ... Video Shows Theft Ring

9/14/2023 6:06 AM PT
SECURITY STEALERS

A couple of TSA agents were caught on video stealing money from passengers' luggage at a security checkpoint -- and now both are under arrest!!

The sticky-fingered suspects, Labarrius Williams and Josue Gonzalez, were on duty scoping out bags being scanned in Miami International Airport in late June and early July.

Miami-Dade County

On both occasions, the Transportation Security Administration agents worked in tandem to snatch money from carry-ons stashed in bins on a conveyer belt, according to a police affidavit.

Check out the surveillance footage ... Williams and Gonzalez are standing at the carousel, using it to loot cash from a constant stream of other people's personal belongings. You can see the men stuffing their hands into the bags and shoving the bills into their pockets.

Miami-Dade County

The alleged thieves were arrested in July and charged with grand theft, along with a third TSA employee, Elizabeth Fuster. But the case against Fuster -- who was originally accused of stealing $600 from someone’s wallet -- was eventually dismissed.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later