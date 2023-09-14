TSA Agents Caught on Camera Stealing Money From Bags at Miami Airport

Play video content

A couple of TSA agents were caught on video stealing money from passengers' luggage at a security checkpoint -- and now both are under arrest!!

The sticky-fingered suspects, Labarrius Williams and Josue Gonzalez, were on duty scoping out bags being scanned in Miami International Airport in late June and early July.

On both occasions, the Transportation Security Administration agents worked in tandem to snatch money from carry-ons stashed in bins on a conveyer belt, according to a police affidavit.

Check out the surveillance footage ... Williams and Gonzalez are standing at the carousel, using it to loot cash from a constant stream of other people's personal belongings. You can see the men stuffing their hands into the bags and shoving the bills into their pockets.