'Dancing With The Stars' Wanted Kyle Richards, Morgan Wade to Join Mauricio

Mauricio's Great, But We Also Want Kyle and Morgan!

"Dancing With The Stars" is always down to tap into the biggest rumors in H-Wood, and almost had a ménage à trois for the ages.

As you know, Mauricio Umansky will be puttin' his dancing shoes on for the upcoming season. What you DIDN'T know ... we've learned producers also reached out to his estranged wife, Kyle Richards, and her good friend, Morgan Wade.

Well, the ladies gave DWTS a 1 out of 10 for that proposal, but wouldn't it have been awesome? We're guessing all 3 would have had professional dancers as partners, but maybe they would have tried something new if the troika was fully on board.

We're told the 3 of them were all approached at the same time, but Kyle and Morgan passed. Both women are now in Paris, shooting Morgan's documentary.

Thing is ... there'd be no tension had it happened. We know Mauricio and Kyle are still getting along great, and even Mauricio and Morgan seem kosher.

Kyle and Mauricio are still living under the same roof, although their status is still "separated."