Kyle Richards Says She having a Tough Time over Split with Mauricio Umansky

Kyle Richards I'm Having a Tough Time ... Over Splitting with My Husband

8/31/2023 6:36 AM PT
A LOT TO PROCESS
Kyle Richards is opening up about her separation from longtime hubby Mauricio Umansky, admitting it's been "very hard."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star did a Q&A fan chat on Amazon Live Wednesday, providing new insights into her break up with Mauricio after 27 years of marriage.

Kyle went on to explain she and Umansky are still in love and continue to co-parent their 4 kids.

She said, "Obviously, we care about each other a lot. You saw, here we are on vacation together," referring to their current summer getaway in Europe as a family.

As we reported, Kyle and Mauricio separated last month after 27 years of marriage -- despite admitting they've been going through a rough year together, they both denied the rumors that they were getting a divorce.

We've also seen them hanging out with the rest of their fam during their vacay ... cheesing on a boat in Positano with their kids last week.

