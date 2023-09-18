Kanye's Wife Bianca Censori Channels Tina Turner in Lion's Mane Headdress

People might've thought they were seeing Tina Turner's ghost last week in London, but it was just Kanye West's wife doing her best imitation ... with her own unique spin.

Bianca Censori turned heads for London Fashion Week Friday as she and hubby showed up at the Mowalola SS24 catwalk show. Ye himself was dressed down, going for a subdued all-black look with his head completely covered. But BC ... well, she was baring it all.

Take a look ... she's wearing some kind of burlap body suit that shows off a lot of leg and a lot of her ass, too.

It's not quite as risqué as some of the outfits she's been wearing in Italy lately -- where her boobs were on full display in very sheer tops -- so we suppose it's a step forward in that regard.

The big takeaway from Friday's getups, however, wasn't even on her body ... it was perched on top of her head. She was wearing some sort of mane-like headdress that ran down her back and completely covered her eyes. Indeed, SIA would blush over this one.

It's certainly a fashion statement, no doubt, and you can bet KW had a hand in dressing her.