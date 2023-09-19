Lil Kim Ebony Mag Cover Denounced By Director Of Photography After Fan Complaints

Photog Says It Was All Her Doing 🤷🏾‍♂️

Lil Kim is one of several hip hop legends picked to grace Ebony magazine's new cover to celebrate the culture's 50th anniversary, but one of the people involved in the job isn't taking credit for the photo-op!!!

Fans took serious issue with Kim's front page spread on Tuesday, for its cutout-like appearance and NFT glow as the publication rolled out others with 50 Cent, Busta Rhymes, Rick Ross and Swizz Beatz.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Renowned photographer Keith Major, who served as Director of Photography for the project, clearly couldn't stomach seeing his work slandered in such fashion and hopped into The Shade Room to let a complainer know Kim had the final say on the cover writing, "Man, she wanted to be in control of the retouching so this is what we got."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

It's up for debate if Kim even likes the cover ... she hasn't shared it on her IG yet but still has her commemorative XXL cover from May posted on her IG which says a lot.