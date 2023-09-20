Lil Kim Slams Ebony Mag, Says She Didn't Approve Cover Edits

Lil Kim is siding with the fans in their outrage over her Ebony magazine cover edits ... even going so far as to proclaim she didn't even recognize herself after they digitized her face!!!

Kimmy Blanco hopped on IG to drag the publication with a fiery caption ... "Who is this? Cuz that’s not the photo I approved or any other content they’ve put out. I always told Ebony it looked like a painting, but they didn’t wanna listen. They said they loved it. It’s the sabotage for me. The funny s*** about this is that this is THEIR retoucher!”

The legendary rapper was targeting Ebony's photographer Keith Major, who first opened the can of worms on Tuesday when he responded to an angry fan.

According to Keith, it was Kim who decided to go all anime on the cover -- but, obviously, both parties are currently at an impasse.

Kim reshared several comments that mirrored her point, as well as the original retouched photo she and her team say they approved despite Ebony's final rollout.