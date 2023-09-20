'Pussycat Dolls' Choreographer Robin Antin 'Memba Her?!

American choreographer and dancer Robin Antin was in her mid-30s when she founded the girl group and dance ensemble, The Pussycat Dolls (known for their hit songs "Don't Cha", "Stickwitu" and "Buttons") back in 1995.

Antin rose to prominence in the early-mid 2000s after she took her dancing crew from Burlesque and created a pop group -- which included, Nicole Scherzinger, Carmit Bachar, Ashley Roberts, Kimberly Wyatt, Jessica Sutta and Melody Thornton.