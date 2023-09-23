Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Richard Simmons Not Interested in Participating in Biopic with Pauly Shore

Richard Simmons No Interest in Biopic with Pauly Shore ... Privacy is the Priority

9/23/2023 1:00 AM PT
Richard Simmons likes Pauly Shore a lot, but he's not biting on the idea of Pauly -- or anyone else for that matter -- playing him in a biopic, despite a clamoring from folks on social media for a life story.

Sources close to Richard tell TMZ ... he's aware of the effort behind a biopic, mostly spear-headed by Pauly., but Richard just doesn't want to be involved.

Our sources say it's nothing against Pauly -- Richard's known the actor and his late mom Mitzi, for decades -- he simply wants to live a private life out of the spotlight.

We're told Richard & Co. get offers and pitches almost weekly and he turns all of them down. He's just not interested in going public, much less getting behind some big production about his life.

As for the Pauly pitch, our sources say someone from Pauly's team did connect with Richard's ... but Richard's rep politely turned a thumbs down.

WHAT HAPPENED TO HIM?

It was last summer when TMZ released "TMZ Investigates: What Really Happened to Richard Simmons" on FOX and Hulu. The response was huge, with the internet sending a ton of love Richard's way. He even posted a rare message thanking everyone for their support.

Richard took to Facebook to write, "Thank you, everyone, for your kindness and love! ❤️ Love, Richard." We haven't heard from the fitness guru since ... but there's still so much love for the guy who changed the lives of so many people.

