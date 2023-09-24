Homeless Camp Outside Altman Bros. 'Million Dollar Listing' Office In Beverly Hills

A couple of "Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles" stars are dealing with something many businesses across L.A. are facing -- the homeless crisis ... an encampment popped up right outside their offices.

The tents were spotted outside The Altman Brothers office in Bev Hills as recently as Wednesday -- the place where brothers Josh and Matt Altman work both on and off the Bravo series.

Fans of the show know folks like the Altmans have made careers selling luxury properties all across Los Angeles, so to have a homeless camp on display just steps from their business comes with some irony.

Photos taken Thursday show the encampment is gone -- we're told the city stepped in and had the camp dismantled.

As we reported, Jennifer Garner was spotted offering up more than just a helping hand to a homeless man in L.A. this week ... offering him the shoes off her feet and getting a nearby photog involved to make sure he got what he needed.