Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Homeless Camp Outside Altman Bros. 'Million Dollar Listing' Office In Beverly Hills

'Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles' Homeless Camp Outside Altman Bros. Office

9/24/2023 12:30 AM PT
TMZ/thealtmanbrothers.com

A couple of "Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles" stars are dealing with something many businesses across L.A. are facing -- the homeless crisis ... an encampment popped up right outside their offices.

TMZ.com

The tents were spotted outside The Altman Brothers office in Bev Hills as recently as Wednesday -- the place where brothers Josh and Matt Altman work both on and off the Bravo series.

TMZ.com

Fans of the show know folks like the Altmans have made careers selling luxury properties all across Los Angeles, so to have a homeless camp on display just steps from their business comes with some irony.

altman brothers office
TMZ.com

Photos taken Thursday show the encampment is gone -- we're told the city stepped in and had the camp dismantled.

9/17/23
LENDING A HAND
X17online.com

As we reported, Jennifer Garner was spotted offering up more than just a helping hand to a homeless man in L.A. this week  ... offering him the shoes off her feet and getting a nearby photog involved to make sure he got what he needed.

Stars Helping The Homeless
Launch Gallery
Stars Helping The Homeless Launch Gallery
Backgrid

The homeless crisis has gripped L.A., along with many other cities around the country.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later