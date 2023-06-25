'Million Dollar Listing' Josh Altman Says Jay-Z, Beyoncé's New Mansion Is a Flex

Play video content TMZ.com

Josh Altman says Jay-Z and Beyoncé dropping $200 million on a Malibu mansion that will serve more as an art museum than a home is a huge flex from the uber-rich celeb couple.

We got the "Million Dollar Listing" star at Sunset Plaza and asked about HOV and Bey's recent record-setting real estate splash.

Josh says the $200 mil -- which as we first reported was paid in cash -- sounds like a lot of money to most of us, but he says it amounts to pocket change for the new owners.

It's the most expensive home purchase ever in California, and the crazy thing is ... Josh thinks Jay-Z and Beyoncé will use the 30,000-square-foot property to display an art collection that could be worth more than the home itself.

Now, that's a FLEX.

Josh doesn't think the Carters are too worried about turning a profit here either ... he doubts they'll ever sell it, telling us it's a "legacy" property and somewhere to park their cash.

He envisions the home remaining in their family forever and says they will spend another $40 million sprucing up the place -- just another drop in the bucket.

Josh says the home is a unicorn, in part because there aren't a lot of beachfront lots in Malibu, to begin with ... and he tells us why celebrities often have a different mindset than a regular family when it comes to home buying.