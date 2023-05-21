Jay-Z and Beyoncé Will Keep $100M Bel-Air Mansion After $200M Malibu Purchase

It's nice to have options ... and that's exactly why Jay-Z and Beyoncé are going to hold on to their $100 million Bel-Air mansion, despite just shelling out $200 million in a historic purchase.

Sources close to the couple tell TMZ, as crazy as it sounds ... the brand new Malibu pad will serve as a weekend home -- in a sense -- at least for the time being. We're told the Bel-Air home, purchased for $88 million back in 2017 is still "home" ... close to the kids' schools and friends.

Eventually, our sources say, Jay-Z wants to move his family to the Malibu estate full-time ... but hasn't indicated whether that shift would also include selling Bel-Air.

TMZ broke the story ... the couple paid $200 million for the 30,000-square-foot mansion, setting a record in the state of California for the most expensive home ever sold. It sits on 8 acres on the Pacific Ocean in the Paradise Cove area ... aka Billionaires' Row.

What's also astonishing ... our sources say the home's previous owner and builder, William Bell, one of the biggest art collectors in the world, had a $1 BILLION art collection inside.