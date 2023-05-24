Deon Cole Says Jay-Z and Beyoncé's $200M Pad Should Inspire, Screw Haters

Play video content TMZ.com

Jay-Z and Beyoncé can do whatever they please with their money, and anyone who has an issue with their new $200 million pad should try taking notes, instead of shots ... so says, Deon Cole.

We got the comedian out in NYC, where he had a message for all the naysayers calling their massive new Malibu mansion a gross exhibition of wealth.

As we first reported, the power couple dropped $200M in cash for the spectacular home -- and Deon's suggesting their haters quit critiquing, and get out into the world and achieve their own version of success.

He's realistic -- we can't all spend like the Carters, after all -- but the bigger point is, find your own level of success.

TMZ broke the story ... the couple purchased the 30,000-sq-ft estate from renowned art collector William Bell and set the record for the most expensive home ever sold in California. It sits on 8 acres overlooking the Pacific Ocean in Malibu's Paradise Cove neighborhood, aka Billionaires' Row.

As you know, they are still hanging on to their mansion in Bel-Air, which they snagged for $88M in 2017.

Deon's take on Jay and Bey's eye-popping real estate portfolio is ... they've worked hard to earn their coins, and can spend it however they'd like. He also notes, $200M is still a relative drop in the bucket, considering their collective wealth.

Forbes says Jay-Z is worth $2.5 billion, and Beyoncé's was estimated around $500 million. Of course, she also just kicked off her "Renaissance" tour, which is expected to gross over $1 billion.

So, while they can more than afford the new crib, DC does say for $200 mil, it better come with some amazing technology. Automated TP service, anyone?