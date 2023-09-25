Native Americans Want Taylor Swift to Help End K.C. Chiefs' Tomahawk Chop

Taylor Swift is in tight with the Kansas City Chiefs now that she's linked to Travis Kelce -- and as a result of her proximity/influence ... one Native American group is making a big ask.

This all has to do with the famed "Tomahawk chop" that Chiefs fans are known to do during games -- which has become tradition -- to the chagrin of some activist groups, including one that was outside Arrowhead Stadium Sunday to protest the gesture.

This org is called Not In Our Honor, and it's headed up by Rhonda LeValdo, who was out there among other Native American activists and advocates with signage reflecting their demands ... namely, lose the chop and maybe even the team name.

She tells TMZ ... she and her group are making a direct plea to Taylor, now that she's got a seat at the proverbial table, saying ... "We remain hopeful that an outside influence like Ms. Swift could be an ally for us in moving the conversation forward on why the chop is a racist act."

LeValdo adds, "To us, that hand gesture is synchronized racism. We implore Ms. Swift to take the time to understand our perspective and the scientific and psychological research into the harm to youth and communities caused by such behavior."

Worth noting -- TS was on camera during one of the Tomahawk chops at Sunday's game ... but she didn't participate in it, despite many others around her doing so. Instead, she literally danced in place -- but it's unclear if that telegraphed how she feels.

The folks over at NIOH are hoping she's on the same page as them, with LeValdo further telling us she encourages people to read up on their history -- and that they realize the "Chop" is a continued mockery of their Native American heritage and past ... which is riddled with ugly chapters dating back to day 1, when their land was occupied by white settlers.

This issue is part of a much larger conversation as it pertains to sports. The Washington Commanders recently changed their team name amid mounting outrage, and ditto for the Cleveland Guardians. Until now, the Chiefs appear to have mostly escaped the criticism.