Travis Kelce's Denim Outfit Not Taylor Swift-Inspired, Clothing Co. Renamed It Immediately

Travis Kelce was stepping out of the Chiefs game with Taylor Swift in an outfit that's named after one of her biggest albums, but here's the thing -- the duds were renamed AFTER he bought it ... let us explain.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was rocking the "1989 Bedroom Painting" denim jacket and pants as he left the stadium with Taylor after Sunday night's game.

KidSuper, the company that made the threads, revealed a bit of sneaky marketing after the game ... telling folks on X it was originally called "Bedroom Painting," but the album title was slapped on after Travis was spotted wearing it with Taylor.

Smart move for sure, as Swifties everywhere are wondering if his outfit was the smoking gun proving the relationship ... but it looks like the brand is behind all the commotion.

Play video content X/@paytonsun

Taylor sent her fans into delirium Sunday night as she appeared at Arrowhead Stadium, watching Travis play as she sat -- and stood, and screamed -- with his mom!

Play video content 9/24/23 Courtesy of NFL