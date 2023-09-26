Joey Votto Nails 'French Narrator' Role In Clip From Spongebob Musical

Play video content

Here it is -- the first audio snippet of Joey Votto's performance in a local production of "The Spongebob Musical: Youth Edition" ... and the MLB star is really good!!

As we previously reported, the Reds great recently partnered with The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati for its upcoming iteration of the musical based on the classic animated show ... taking on the role of the iconic "French Narrator."

TMZ Sports has obtained a short clip of one of Votto's voiceovers ... and the guy sounds pretty close to the original!!

Votto is comfortable with his French accent -- after all, he was raised in Toronto, so he has plenty of experience speaking the language.

The 2010 MVP spent a solid amount of time in the booth as he recited his lines ... and while he won't be present on stage October 14-23, the attendees will certainly appreciate his involvement in the production.

In fact, a ton of fans are praising Votto for offering his time to participate in the show ... but it shouldn't come as a surprise, as he's been heavily involved in the community throughout his career.