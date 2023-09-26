Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Travis Kelce Sources Slam Ex-GF for Claiming He's a Cheater & Warning Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce Ex-GF is Full of It ... I'm No Cheater!!!

9/26/2023 1:04 PM PT
travis kelce taylor swift Maya Benberry
Getty/E!

Travis Kelce is being painted as a cheater by one of his ex-flings ... but sources close to the NFL superstar say she's full of it, and only trying to grab her 15 minutes of fame.

Travis Kelce Maya Benberry

If you missed it, Maya Benberry, who won Travis' E! dating show "Catching Kelce" back in 2016 just did an interview where she called Kelce a cheater, warning Taylor Swift, "Taylor seems like such a fun girl with a beautiful spirit so I wish her the best of luck but I wouldn’t be a girls' girl if I didn’t advise her to be smart!"

Maya told Daily Mail, "Once a cheater always a cheater."

Sources close to Kelce tell us the two only dated for a month after the show, and couldn't publicly announce their actual split because of a contract they had in place with the network.

The source tells us Travis never cheated on Maya.

Maya Benberry Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Maya Benberry Hot Shots Launch Gallery

Our source adds Kelce and Maya haven't spoken in about 5 years ... and her interview is, "A poor excuse of someone trying to get her 15 min of fame."

9/24/23
YOU BELONG WITH ME???
X/@paytonsun

As we told you, Taylor and Travis have now hung out several times, her appearance at Sunday's Chiefs game wasn't a first date ... however, the rendezvous before the game was all in a much more intimate and private setting.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later