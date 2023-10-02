Beyoncé Knocks Back Shots, Stretches With Her Kids In 'Renaissance' Tour Film Trailer

Beyoncé is full of inspiration, which she displayed in dramatic fashion in the trailer for her upcoming film documenting her "Renaissance" tour.

Bey's film, "Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé," chronicles lots of behind-the-scenes action, and it shows the singer in some chill, fun, backstage moments.

Throughout the trailer, you see her getting some stretching in backstage with her 11-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, while the little twins -- Rumi and Sir -- hung out with them.

Looks like Beyoncé was having a blast -- toasting the camera while knocking back a shot. Worth noting the rumors "Renaissance" was a booze-free tour, so it might not have been alcohol in that glass.

There's so much fans have to look forward to when the film comes out December 1st -- it's got everything from a beaming Jay-Z, crowds going nuts, and the Queen herself breaking down what this tour has meant to her.

As we reported, AMC will be taking the reigns for Bey's movie, playing in all of North America next month ... and this follows Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour flick spreading to a worldwide debut after tons of demand.