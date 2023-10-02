Missing 9-Year-Old Girl Found After Vanishing In New York, Suspect In Custody

Charlotte Sena, the 9-year-old girl whose disappearance sparked fears of an abduction, has been found safe after going missing ... and cops have a suspect in custody.

New York State Police announced Monday that Charlotte was "located and in good health" after vanishing Saturday during a camping trip with her family in upstate New York.

Charlotte disappeared after going on a bike ride in Moreau Lake State Park, hitting the bike trails with her close friends before dinner and never returning. Her mother feared she had been abducted after her bike was found on one of the park's loops.

Law enforcement launched a search of the park ... with state, federal and local agencies working together. The extensive search enlisted police dogs, boats, underwater teams and drones to try and find Charlotte, with 400 people scouring the area.

An AMBER Alert went out Sunday night and by Monday afternoon, State Police said investigators no longer believed Charlotte was still in the park.

It's unclear when and where Charlotte was found ... and officials have not released the name of the suspect, or what charges they could face.