Colin Kaepernick Lands Cover of Men's Health Magazine, Lookin' Ripped!

Colin Kaepernick clearly wasn't lying when he said he still works out religiously, despite being out of the league for 6+ years ... 'cause the star QB's lookin' ripped on the cover of Men's Health magazine!

The world's largest men's magazine is celebrating the "35 Strongest Men of the Past 35 Years" for their October/November issue ... and Kap is featured on the cover.

"Grateful to be a part of @menshealthmag 35 strongest men of the last 35 years!" Kaepernick wrote on Instagram.

The cover features a shirtless Kap holding a football, rockin' his afro ... but what really stands out are Colin's ripped abs and massive arms!

It shouldn't come as a surprise... just last month Kap discussed his workout regimen, revealing he will still hitting the gym hard in hopes of being signed by an organization.

"My training schedule has remained the same for 6 years; Monday through Friday, 5 AM-8 AM training on the field and weight room," Kap wrote in a letter to the NY Jets after Aaron Rodgers went down with an Achilles injury.

In addition to Colin, this month's issue recognized several other star athletes ... including LeBron James, Lewis Hamilton, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Michael Phelps, and Magic Johnson.

Other celebrities like Chadwick Boseman, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jackie Chan, and RuPaul were also named.

"It’s dope to share space with the other incredible men whose strengths show up in different ways!" Kaepernick said.