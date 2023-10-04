Takeo Spikes Says He Felt 'Worthless' Over Seat At Bills Game

Takeo Spikes says he was legitimately hurt by how the Buffalo Bills treated him at a game earlier this season ... claiming his visit with his former team had him feeling "worthless."

The ex-NFL linebacker went viral after sharing a pic of his setup for the Bills' matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sep. 17 -- a suite seat that was completely obstructed by the upper deck of the stadium.

Congrats to @BuffaloBills for getting a dominant win in home opener. I wish I could've stayed for the entire game but seating accomodations were NOT the standard. How you gonna have the @NFLLegends supporting with this obstructed sample size of a view!? Felt like I was in timeout https://t.co/RT8kAvLomK pic.twitter.com/DTBDMmccJX — Takeo Spikes, M.B.A (@TakeoSpikes51) September 17, 2023 @TakeoSpikes51

As it turns out, the view wasn't the only issue -- Spikes said the organization didn't fulfill his request for a first-class seat for his flight to upstate New York ... and overall, the staffers did a bad job at communicating leading up to the game.

Spikes -- who was the Bills' "Legend of the Game" for the day -- admitted he considered not making the trip due to the accommodations ... but decided to go through with it anyway.

While Spikes said the pregame celebration was "great," things quickly went south -- 'cause once he got to his section for the game, he was shocked to find out it was not up to his standard.

"If I'm going to take time out of my day to come up, at least just show me the respect that I deserve," Spikes said on his "Behind the Mask" podcast. "Sometimes you have to remind people of how they need to be treated, and this was a case right here which hurt me. I felt hurt."

"For a second, it made you feel like you was worthless."

Spikes feels like the team should have offered him a spot in the owner's suite with Terry Pegula ... but that was never suggested as a possibility.

Ultimately, Spikes left the game unhappy ... but revealed Bills GM Brandon Beane texted him and offered to make up for the blunder.