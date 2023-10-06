Deion Sanders Misses Event W/ Medical Issue, Colorado Says He's Ok

Deion Sanders was under the weather on Thursday after having a bad reaction to medication ... Coach Prime was forced to skip his radio show Thursday, but thankfully, Colorado says the Hall of Famer is okay!

The CU Buffs' weekly radio show started Thursday afternoon with one very noticeable absence ... Deion, the man everyone wanted to hear.

Instead, assistant coach Mark Johnson was behind the mic ... and he provided an update on Sanders.

“We are going without Coach Prime here today," Johnson said. "We received notification a little while ago that (he) was a little under the weather and had a bad reaction to his immune IVs, is what I was told.”

A spokesperson for the Buffs didn't add any further detail, per The Denver Post, but added the coach was fine.

Sanders has had a few health issues since putting on the headset. In 2022, Sanders had two toes on his right foot amputated.

The good news ... Coach Prime is expected to be well enough to travel with his team for their game on Saturday against Arizona State.

The Buffs started the season 3-0, and were ranked as one of the top 20 teams in the country ... before being blown out by Oregon.