Deion Sanders Files To Trademark More Catchphrases, 'Bull Junk,' 'Give Me My Theme Music'

Deion Sanders is apparently aiming to make a ton of coin off of his most famous catchphrases... 'cause TMZ Sports has learned he's now filed trademarks for "Bull Junk" and "Give Me My Theme Music."

Prime's company submitted the applications on Thursday ... just days after filing for the terms "Working Or Twerking," "Ain't Nobody Care" and others.

In the applications, the NFL legend's counsel says he's looking to trademark the phrases for clothing items ... including hats, hoodies, sleepwear and more.

What's interesting ... Sanders' company also filed for a trademark for the phrase "Prime Time By Deion Sanders" -- a possible indication he's looking to come out with a clothing line down the road.

Sanders, of course, has been a gold mine for fun expressions ever since he became a college football head coach ... first displaying the humor at Jackson State before packing it with him to Boulder.