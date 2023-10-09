New York Jets Troll Sean Payton, Broncos After Win

The New York Jets whooped the Broncos on Sunday and then danced all over their grave afterward ... taking every postgame opportunity to troll Sean Payton.

Gang Green was clearly livid with Denver's head coach after he made several comments about them this offseason ... and once the final whistle sounded on the 31-21 victory, the team let him have it.

The Jets' X account posted a photoshopped image of a stunned Kevin James -- who famously played Payton in the movie "Home Team" -- with the caption "when you lose to the 'offseason champs.'"

when you lose to the "offseason champs" pic.twitter.com/FzNIqGWZks — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 8, 2023 @nyjets

The dig, of course, is a shot at Payton ... who accused New York of "trying to win the offseason" earlier this summer.

NY's run at the 59-year-old play-caller didn't stop there, though ... 'cause they made sure to praise the hell out of Nathaniel Hackett -- the Jets' offensive coordinator who Payton said was part of "one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL" when he was the head man in Denver last season -- at every turn.

Jets players and staffers, lining up to dap up Nathaniel Hackett for beating the Broncos and the head coach who trashed him this offseason pic.twitter.com/DquVsTUOqc — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) October 8, 2023 @TrainIsland

Several players and coaches lined up to shake his hand after the win, and he was even given the game ball too. Aaron Rodgers also made sure to tweet about him as well, writing, "W. #hackett #."

Sauce Gardner, meanwhile, rubbed even more salt in the wound by jabbing at Russell Wilson's "Broncos County, Let's Ride" slogan ... writing on X, "Jets Country.......LETS RIDE."