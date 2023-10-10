Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Bob Costas Saves Restaurant-Goer's Life With Heimlich Maneuver

10/10/2023 9:48 AM PT
Bob Costas is apparently just as good in life-or-death situations as he is in the broadcasting booth ... 'cause he recently saved a restaurant-goer from choking.

A rep for Costas says the Hall of Fame play-by-play man was out grabbing a bite to eat when he noticed a fellow diner gasping for air -- so he raced in to help out.

According to the rep, the 71-year-old performed the Heimlich maneuver ... saving the person's life. But, afterward, he made it clear he wasn't looking for accolades.

"Bob doesn’t think this was that big of a deal," the rep told Page Six.

"He really feels he did what just about anyone else would do in a similar situation."

Costas -- who's been broadcasting MLB playoff games this month -- has yet to publicly comment on the heroic deed.

