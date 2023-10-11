LeBron James Says Bronny Just As Athletic At 19 As He Was

Look out, Bronny James' college opponents -- LeBron says you'll be going up against a guy with just as much athleticism as he had during his rookie year in the NBA ... so says the King himself.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar's praise came after one X user shared his assessment of the 19-year-old USC freshman while sharing his rim-shaking highlights on Tuesday ... claiming, "Too (sic) say Bronny just as athletic or if not more than Bron was at his age isn’t wild! He’s doing this at 6'2" not 6'8" 🤷🏾‍♂️."

Too say Bronny just as athletic or if not more than Bron was at his age isn’t wild ! He’s doing this at 6’2 not 6’8 🤷🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/WFaY7t28qj — Famouslos32 (@famouslos32) October 10, 2023 @famouslos32

LBJ got wind of the post ... and he couldn't agree more.

"Exactly!!!" the four-time NBA champ replied ... claiming anyone who says otherwise doesn't know what they're talking about.

"He's definitely just as if not right there at his age. The casuals just like to argue about 💩 they literally don’t know about."

Even though it's coming from his own father, it's high praise ... considering LeBron burst onto the NBA scene as an 18-year-old phenom -- eventually earning Rookie of the Year honors after averaging 20.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists.

Bronny is hoping to get back on the court soon after suffering cardiac arrest earlier this year ... and while he's got big shoes to fill following his pops' footsteps, mock drafts have him being an NBA talent next year.