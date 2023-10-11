Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
N.O.R.E. Throws Shade After Losing BET Award to Yung Miami's 'Caresha Please'

N.O.R.E. Loses 🏆 To 'Black Oprah' AGAIN ... Lets Out Salty Reaction!!!

10/11/2023 10:42 AM PT
N.O.R.E. mad, Yung Miami
N.O.R.E. and his "Drink Champs" podcast lost the "Best Hip Hop Platform" BET award to Yung Miami for the 2nd year in a row ... and the "Oye Mi Canto" rapper isn't taking the L too nicely!!!

N.O.R.E.'s No 'Champ' At HipHopAwards

After the 2023 BET Hip Hop Award winners were announced during Tuesday's airing, N.O.R.E. decided to stir the pot by tweeting ... "So nobody gonna say nothing bout the podcast /media award? Ok me neither!!!"

Miami not only beat out "Drink Champs," but also "The Breakfast Club" and Joe Budden's podcast -- but the accusations of Diddy paying off BET for her didn't fly as far as they did last year, as many of Miami's fans rubbed it in N.O.R.E.'s face!!!

caresha please vs nore podcast

Her "Caresha Please" viewership was proven to best N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN's in the last year and she's even given them one of their recent viral moments ... dubbing herself the "Black Oprah" when she was on "Drink Champs" in August.

Drake, Kendrick Lamar and Ice Spice also took home trophies at the Awards, which were taped last week and hosted by Fat Joe.

No one's griping too hard about most of the night's winners -- only the best platform category appears to be worth some debate.

