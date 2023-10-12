'The Princess Diaries' San Francisco Home Used For Filming For Sale at $6.5M

The fictional high school Anne Hathaway's "Princess Diaries" character attends is actually a famous San Francisco home in real life ... and it's hitting the market.

Our real estate sources tell us the 4,554-square-foot estate that served as the exterior filming location for the fictional "Grove High School" from the 2001 movie is up for $6.5 million.

The beautiful 4-bedroom home is over 100 years old ... and it's considered one of San Francisco's most beloved properties, it's built right on the edge of the landmark Presidio, a sprawling National Park at the foot of the Golden Gate Bridge.

The property is a 12-room villa decked out with a rooftop garden offering panoramic views of the city and San Francisco Bay ... plus an outdoor kitchen with heaters and a fire pit.

The entrance to the home was made famous in the scene where Anne's character is outed as a princess as she tries to get to class while a huge throng of media waits outside the front gate.

The interior's just as beautiful as the famous exterior ... we're talking hardwood floors, large living rooms with fireplaces and arched windows, a walk-in closet in the master bedroom and more views of the city, park and Bay.

Parking's a bitch in San Francisco -- even a place as big as this only has a one-car garage, but there's also a home gym and laundry room.

We're told the home went back on the market Friday with the new, $6.5 million price tag after originally being listed back in March for $8.9 mil.