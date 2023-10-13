Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
49ers' George Kittle Slapped With Fine Over 'F*** Dallas' Shirt

10/13/2023 11:38 AM PT
George Kittle

The "F*** Dallas" shirt George Kittle wore during the Niners' tilt against the Cowboys over the weekend will cost the tight end a pretty penny.

A league source confirmed to TMZ Sports on Friday that the NFL fined the San Francisco star $13,699. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the NFL dubbed the under-tee that Kittle rocked during the Sunday Night Football blowout as "abusive language."

The league has not yet publicly commented on the punishment.

Of course, Kittle can certainly afford the fine ... he's in the middle of a five-year, $75 million deal. Although based on the interviews he's done this week regarding the shirt, it seems he wouldn't have cared either way.

The 30-year-old told reporters on Thursday it was "100 percent" worth it ... adding, "I'd do it again."

Kittle won't have that opportunity in the regular season -- but both Dallas and San Francisco appear poised to make the playoffs, which could give him the chance then ... much to Cowboys fans' dismay.

