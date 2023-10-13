49ers' George Kittle Slapped With Fine Over 'F*** Dallas' Shirt

The "F*** Dallas" shirt George Kittle wore during the Niners' tilt against the Cowboys over the weekend will cost the tight end a pretty penny.

A league source confirmed to TMZ Sports on Friday that the NFL fined the San Francisco star $13,699. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the NFL dubbed the under-tee that Kittle rocked during the Sunday Night Football blowout as "abusive language."

The league has not yet publicly commented on the punishment.

49ers TE George Kittle wore a 'F*CK DALLAS' shirt under his jersey during his 3 touchdown performance against the Cowboys 💀 pic.twitter.com/gPmriUYB7k — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) October 9, 2023 @NFL_Memes

Of course, Kittle can certainly afford the fine ... he's in the middle of a five-year, $75 million deal. Although based on the interviews he's done this week regarding the shirt, it seems he wouldn't have cared either way.

The 30-year-old told reporters on Thursday it was "100 percent" worth it ... adding, "I'd do it again."

George Kittle has not heard from the NFL about his custom shirt, but is expecting a fine 😬 pic.twitter.com/LKGCTCm3Yi — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 13, 2023 @NBCS49ers